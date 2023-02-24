Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

PTI

Amritsar, February 24

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh walked out of a jail here Friday, hours after a court in Ajnala ordered his release based on an application by the police.

Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh with his supporters offers prayer at a Gurudwara after the release order of his associate Lovepreet Toofan by the Ajnala court, in Ajnala near Amritsar, on Friday. PTI Photo

The development came a day after supporters of preacher Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station demanding the release of his aide.

Tight security was in place at the police station and in Ajnala town on Friday. On Thursday, Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the police station complex.

The supporters had stormed the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city demanding that Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

Three policemen were hurt during the clash, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Amritsar Rural's Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh told reporters that they (Amritpal side) had given evidence, according to which Lovepreet was not present at the spot, referring to the alleged kidnapping incident.

"They gave the evidence on Thursday. On the basis of that he is being discharged through the court," said the SSP.

As of now, the situation is peaceful, he said.

Amritpal Singh, who heads the organisation 'Waris Punjab De', had on Thursday issued an "ultimatum" for the release of his supporter.

A case was registered against Amritpal and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Barinder Singh, in his complaint, had told police that Amritpal's associates had kidnapped him from Ajnala and took him to an unidentified place where he was brutally thrashed.