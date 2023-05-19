Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra with Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh

Amid the row over Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh’s presence at MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony, the couple acknowledged his presence at the event on May 13

Sharing the pictures of the event, the couple tweeted, “Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”