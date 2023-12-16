Raghav Chadha is now AAP's leader of the party in Rajya Sabha; replaces Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, December 16
The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in place of Sanjay Singh, sources said.
In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the AAP party leadership has said that in the absence of Sanjay Singh, who has "health issues", Raghav Chadha will henceforth be the party's leader in the Upper House.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case.
Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter had been received from the AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader.
The letter is with the Rajya Sabha secretary general for implementation.
Chadha is one of the youngest members of Rajya Sabha. The AAP has 10 MPs in the Upper House currently.
The AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after the BJP, the Congress and the TMC.
