AAP's Raghav Chadha rejects clean chit to CM Channi in Ropar illegal mining case

Ropar, February 12
State AAP co-incharge Raghav Chadha has rejected the clean chit given by the Ropar administration to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over allegations of illegal mining in the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency.
Chadha claimed the administration was under the influence of the CM so impartial inquiry was not expected from them. Talking to media while campaign for party candidate Dinesh Chadha, he said: “It was Channi’s own administration that gave him the clean chit.”
Channi had already given a clean chit to himself and his nephew from whom the Enforcement Directorate had recovered Rs 10 crore, added Chadha. He said probe by an independent agency was required in the case and the AAP would conduct probe in all illegal mining cases if voted to power. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...