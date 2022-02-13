AAP's Raghav Chadha rejects clean chit to CM Channi in Ropar illegal mining case

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 12

State AAP co-incharge Raghav Chadha has rejected the clean chit given by the Ropar administration to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over allegations of illegal mining in the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency.

Chadha claimed the administration was under the influence of the CM so impartial inquiry was not expected from them. Talking to media while campaign for party candidate Dinesh Chadha, he said: “It was Channi’s own administration that gave him the clean chit.”

Channi had already given a clean chit to himself and his nephew from whom the Enforcement Directorate had recovered Rs 10 crore, added Chadha. He said probe by an independent agency was required in the case and the AAP would conduct probe in all illegal mining cases if voted to power. —

