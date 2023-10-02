 Rahul Gandhi is welcome to Golden Temple, but he should not forget damage Congress did to Sikhs, says Harsimrat Badal : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi is welcome to Golden Temple, but he should not forget damage Congress did to Sikhs, says Harsimrat Badal

Calls Kejriwal’s visit to Punjab a move to gain political mileage ahead of 2024 general election

A video grab of Harsimrat Badal at the Golden Temple



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 2

SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Monday.

Welcoming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to the Golden Temple later in the day, Badal said he was welcome, but he should not forget the damage done to Sikhs by the Congress.

She said only the Shiromani Akali Dal had served Punjab and its leaders gone to jails in the interest of the state. “Those who come to the Golden Temple are welcome, but it should remind them of the turmoil Sikhs were put in by the Congress,” she said.

On Arvind Kejriwal’s proposed visit to Punjab to inaugurate multi-specialty hospitals, Badal termed it as a move to gain political mileage ahead of the 2024 general election.

She said that in 2013 too, AAP and Congress had collaborated to form government in Delhi. “Both the parties were in ‘alliance in disguise’ in 2013. Now, they have disclosed it openly. It has come as no surprise to us,” she added.

She said AAP is bent on putting Punjab in great debt.

