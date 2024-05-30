Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala in Ludhiana

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, May 29
Rahul Gandhi, addressing a poll rally in favour of Congress’ Ludhiana candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Mullanpur Dakha, said the poll was for saving the Constitution. Before addressing the rally, Rahul along with Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh paid tributes to Moosewala’s photo kept in the backdrop.
No word on mann, Bittu
Rahul Gandhi didn’t speak a single word about AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Singh Bittu, a BJP candidate from Ludhiana, in his address.
“For the first time, any party and their leaders have said they will change and scrap the Constitution, if they win the election,” he said, targeting the BJP. Holding a copy of the Constitution, he said it was not a book but the voice of the poor.
Explaining the idea behind the direct cash assistance scheme, he said, while Modi gave lakhs of crores of rupees to a few billionaires, who spent this money in the US, the UK, Germany or Dubai, the money that will go into the hands of the poor, the youth and farmers would be spent locally, which would make economy moving.
He said the INDIA bloc would open the doors of the banks for the medium and small industry, which had been destroyed by Modi’s policies of demonetisation and wrong implementation of the GST. He also expressed concern over the problem of drugs, saying it needed to be dealt with sternly.
