Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JANUARY 29

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has created a political furore in the politically charged atmosphere by tweeting, “Who picked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s pocket during his recent visit at the Golden Temple?”

In a tweet posted on Saturday, former Minister of State for Food Processing said, “Who picked Rahul Gandhi’s pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib? Charanjit Channi? Sherryontopp or Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa? These were the only three persons allowed by Z-security to get near him. Or is it just one more attempt to bring bad name to our holiest shrine after the ‘be-adbi’ incidents?”

Responding to the allegation of Harsimrat Badal, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala categorically stated that no such incident had occurred. Disseminating allegations also amount to sacrilege. However, endorsing the three laws on agriculture in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet was indeed like pick-pocketing of farmers, added Surjewala.