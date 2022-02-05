Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

Chandigarh, February 5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will announce the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab on Sunday.
The announcement will be made at 2 pm through a virtual rally that Gandhi will address from Ludhiana, an official tweet from the Punjab Youth Congress said.
Gandhi is in the state to gather voter feedback to zero in on the chief ministerial candidate.
Following this, a pre-recorded message through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) was sent out to mobile numbers of voters across the state. Besides, feedback was taken through party candidates, AICC coordinators, survey teams spread across the 117 Assembly segments over the week.
Voters have three choices to pick from— Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu or no CM face.
Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji will announce the next CM face of Punjab— Punjab Youth Congress (@IYCPunjab) February 5, 2022
Virtual rally
Date:- February 6, 2022
Time:- 2:00 PM
Place:- Ludhiana
'Aawaz Punjab Di'
Live on all Social media platforms of IYC and INC#CongressHiAyegi pic.twitter.com/u8xG5W7bcg
