Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Amritsar, October 3
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple for the second consecutive day here on Tuesday.
He also served ‘langar’. He chopped vegetables and served chapattis and ‘dal’ to the devotees in the community kitchen. He also partook of the ‘langar’.
On Monday, after paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, Rahul had gone to one of the ‘chhabeel’ counters and washed the utensils.
VIDEO | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi performs ‘seva’ at Golden temple in Amritsar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/u8A4cte2e3— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2023
