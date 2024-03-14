Rahul Gandhi hailed for women empowerment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Bajwa on Wednesday applauded former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s five guarantees for the women of the country.

“The five Nari Nyay Guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi are included Mahalaxmi, Aadhi Abadi-Pura Haq, Shakti ka Samman, Adhikar Maitri and Savatribai Phule Hostels scheme. The Congress has always believed that the country cannot progress without empowering the women,” Bajwa added.

