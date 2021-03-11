Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's kin, takes Punjab Govt to task

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 7

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today visited the house of late singer Sidhu Moosewala at Musa village in Mansa district, where he met his parents and offered condolences.

Law & order has collpased The law and order in the state has completely collapsed. Maintaining peace and tranquility in Punjab is beyond the capability of the AAP government. — Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader

He also paid floral tribute to Moosewala at his house. Rahul arrived at 11.50 am and spent around 50 minutes with the singer’s parents before he left the house at 12.45 pm. He was seen hugging and talking to Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh during his visit.

Later, Rahul slammed the government over the law and order. Rahul also tweeted “It is difficult to describe the grief that the parents of Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala ji are going through. It is our duty to get them justice, and we will do so.”

Security was tightened outside the residence of Moosewala in view of Rahul’s visit. Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Legisliative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, party’s state affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary, former minister Vijay Inder Singla and others accompanied Rahul to Musa village. Earlier, all these leaders welcomed the former president of the AICC at the Mohali airport.

Shortly before Rahul’s arrival, Congress’ Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who is a wife of former Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh and was last year served a show-cause notice for her alleged anti-party activities, also paid a visit to the singer’s house and expressed condolences, but she left before the former Congress chief arrived.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29. Rahul was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend. Moosewala joined the Congress in presence of Rahul in December last year ahead of 2022 Assembly election. The late singer unsuccessfully fought on the party ticket from the Mansa segment, losing to AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla, now arrested on corruption charges.

