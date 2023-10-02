Rahul to visit Golden Temple amid Khaira row

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Golden Temple tomorrow.

He has announced it as a personal visit devoid of any party activity. His visit is scheduled at a time when tension has escalated between the Congress and AAP leaders over the action against MLA Sukhpal Khaira in an old NDPS case amid the possibility of the two parties contesting the ensuing parliamentary poll in alliance as a part of the INDIA bloc.

It is learnt that Rahul will reach Amritsar at 10 am and straightaway go to the Golden Temple. An official said he would spend most of the hours in the shrine and may perform ‘sewa’ at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee langar hall. He may also attend the traditional ritual of ‘palki sewa’ next morning before leaving.

