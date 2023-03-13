Raids to check illegal mining in Ropar district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Four poclain machines and five tippers were seized from near Swan River in Ropar district on Saturday night. Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the department and the police jointly raided the villages adjacent to the river at Anandpur Sahib. TNS

Memorial officials under lens

Jalandhar: Having summoned its ex-CEO and present Secretary to its office on Monday, the VB has brought the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial in Kartarpur under its scanner. A VB official said, “We want to probe the allegations of fund misuse in the project.” TNS

Six drug peddlers nabbed

Abohar: The police seized 15-gm heroin from Rahul Kumar Gaura, 4-gm heroin from Krishan Kumar and Ajay Kumar. As much as 500-gm opium was seized from Anuj Kumar and Vinod Kumar and 5.5-kg poppy husk from 67-year-old Ranjit Kaur. OC

Five held with illegal weapons

Abohar: SP Paris Deshmukh Anil said Gurpyar Singh of Ghamurwali, Sarvjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Bhaijiwala were held with illegal country-made pistols and two live cartridges. Unlicensed pistols, one each, were seized from Kewal Singh and Charanjeet Singh. OC

1,005 tablets seized

Sangrur: The Lehra police have arrested a person and claimed to have confiscated 1,005 habit-forming tablets. “We have arrested Ravi Kumar and confiscated 1,005 habit-forming tablets from his possession. Further investigations are on” said ASI Kashmir Singh. TNS

Man killed in road mishap

Ropar: A 43-year-old resident of Ganduan village died when his bike collided with a stray animal on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.