Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, set to roll out Vande Metro coach prototype by month-end

Ashok Kaura

Kapurthala, April 3

In a revolutionary step to handle the intercity traffic, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) has started manufacturing Vande Metro coaches and the first train comprising 16 coaches will be rolled out by May. This was said by Northern Railways general manager S. Srinivas here today.

He further said the first prototype would be ready by the end of April for testing in the factory, adding that 12 shells had been manufactured and more than 70 per cent work to manufacture the first rake of 16 coaches had been completed.

These coaches would be put on trials by the Indian Railways and be put to service on completion, said the official. The GM said nine more Vande Metro trains would be manufactured during this financial year.

Vande Metro is designed on the concept of India’s first indigenous semi-high speed train ‘Vande Bharat’ to cater to intercity passengers, covering up to a distance of 250 km. The Vande Metro train is similar to Vande Bharat. “The air conditioned train will have 16 coaches, having a maximum speed of 130 km per hour. This train is meant for intercity traffic,” said Srinivas.

Sharing details about the train, the general manager said each coach would have the capacity to carry 280 passengers — seating capacity for 100 persons and standing capacity for 180.

The total passenger-carrying capacity would be 4,364 in a rake of 16 coaches, he said. The 3x3 bench-type seating arrangement maximises passenger capacity, providing a comfortable medium distance commute.

Prioritising passenger communications, Vande Metro coaches would be equipped with a passenger talk back system to communicate with the train driver in case of any emergency, he said. Each coach would be equipped with a fire- and smoke detection system, with 14 sensors in each coach, he added.

There would be a wheel-chair accessible lavatory in coaches, he further said, adding that the train would be equipped with the ‘kavach’ system, which is a pivotal measure to prevent collisions.

RCF is a production unit of the Indian Railways and it has manufactured 1,901 coaches during 2023-24. The railway board has given the target to manufacture 2,571 coaches of different categories during this financial year. The factory has contributed more than 43,000 coaches of different variants since its inception in 1988.

