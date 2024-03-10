Rail roko: Authorities on their toes

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 9

In the wake of a “rail roko” call given by the SKM (Non-political) on Sunday, the authorities and the police have devised a roadmap to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal of BKU (Sidhupur) and Sarwan Singh Pandher of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee had decided to block the tracks from 12 noon to 4 pm.

Though a large number of farm activists have already been booked by the Railway Protection Force in connection with earlier blockades, members of several farm unions have decided to protest on Ludhiana— Malerkotla, Ludhiana—Ferozepur and Ludhiana—Chandigarh railway tracks.

According to a communiqué addressed to the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police, the SKM (Non-political) has demanded registration of an FIR against those who had ordered firing on protesting farmers on February 21. They have also demanded separate FIRs against those who were involved in vandalising vehicles at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Local activists would block tracks at the Ahmedgarh Railway Station, Mullanpur Dakha, Kila Raipur Railway Station and Samrala.

Naresh Bansal, a trader, said, “I had booked a train ticket in advance for Sunday due to the closure of the Punjab-Haryana border. Now, I have to reschedule my journey.”

#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Jagjit Singh Dallewal #Malerkotla