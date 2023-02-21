Railways to run special train covering holy Sikh shrines in April

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

Indian Railways is launching the Guru Kirpa Yatra with its exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train in the month of April, celebrated as the month of Baisakhi in the entire North India. After detailed consultations with stakeholders at various levels, Indian Railways has specially conceived this tour to holy Sikh shrines located in different parts of the country.

The 11 days/10 nights all-inclusive tour will start from Lucknow on April 5 and will end on April 15. During this tour, the pilgrims will visit the most prominent revered sites of Sikhism which includes the five Holy Takhts. The tour will include visit to Kesgarh Sahib Gurdwara and Virasat-e-Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Akal Takht Sahib and Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Gurudwara Harmandarji Sahib at Patna.

IRCTC will operate this train with a composition of nine sleeper class coaches, one AC-3Tier and one AC-2Tier coach. IRCTC is offering the tour package across three categories namely, Standard, Superior and Comfort with total capacity of 678 passengers (with majority in budget segment standard category).

This all-inclusive tour package will essentially include comfortable rail journey in ergonomically designed exclusive coaches, complete on-board and off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, complete road transfers along with sightseeing. The services of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping will also be available.

The option to take part in langars will also be available at important gurdwaras as well as during the journey.

IRCTC has priced the tour attractively for the tourists for maximising the occupancy of the train. Indian Railways is all set to welcome the followers of Sikhism to travel on this spiritual journey on the path of rich religious and cultural heritage.

