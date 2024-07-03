Rain brings down mercury in parts of Punjab, Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, July 3

Punjab and Haryana witnessed a drop in maximum temperatures on Wednesday after rain lashed parts of the two states in the last 24 hours, according to the meteorological department here.

Ludhiana, Barnala, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Narnaul, Gurugram, Nuh and Ambala received rain in the last 24 hours that ended at 5.30 pm, the weather office said.

Chandigarh also received heavy rain during this period.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius, Patiala 34.3, Gurdaspur 35.5, Fatehgarh Sahib 32.7 and Mohali 33.1 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda experienced hot weather with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 31.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 31, Gurugram 33, Faridabad 31.7 and Bhiwani 35.7 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Sirsa which recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

