 Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’

Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

Paddy bags lying under open sky at Sangrur grain market on Friday. tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 10

Rain has drenched the paddy lying in various grain markets of the district today, creating problems for farmers. They alleged that the government did not make the required arrangements to cover the crop before rain, but officers claimed that they have put everything in place before the procurement season.

“All claims of officials are only on the paper as a short spell of rain has exposed the lack of preparedness. Neither they provided required tarpaulins to farmers to cover their paddy in various purchase centres, nor tried to quickly shift the bags lying in the open,” alleged Harjinder Singh, secretary of the BKU Ugrahan of Lehra block.

Talking to The Tribune, some farmers from Moonak also levelled similar allegations and demanded action against the erring officials. Many farmers also alleged that they had repeatedly asked them to make the arrangements to cover paddy, but they did not take any action.

“An official told farmers that the stock of the government was also getting drenched and there was no need for farmers to worry. But how officials could be so lethargic in protecting the government stock. If its happening in the home district of CM Bhagwant Mann, then what would be happening in other districts,” said Rinku Moonak, another leader of the BKU (Ugrahan).

According to official figures, various grain markets of Sangrur district have received 12,96,711 MT of paddy. The figure last year was 14,62,474 MT. Of the total arrival, Pungrain has purchased 5,20,365 MT, Markfed 2,98,497 MT, Punsup 2,28,705 MT, Warehouse 1,02,455 MT and the remaining was purchased by traders. Around 13,944 MT has been lying unsold while 1,91,032 MT is unlifted in various mandis.

Another farmer Gurdial Singh from Sangrur said there was an urgent need to change the attitude of officials.

Sangrur District Mandi Officer Jaspal Singh denied the allegations and said that they had made all arrangements and would take action quickly if he received any complaint.

#Sangrur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

3
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

4
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

5
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

6
Punjab

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

7
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

8
Amritsar

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

9
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

10
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

‘Playing with fire’: SC tells Punjab Guv to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...

Stop farm fires or we’ll call Chief Secretaries: Supreme Court

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Odd-even scheme not to be taken up for now in Delhi

Rajghat plant chimney lit up, becomes tallest illuminated structure in Delhi

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government