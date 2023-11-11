Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 10

Rain has drenched the paddy lying in various grain markets of the district today, creating problems for farmers. They alleged that the government did not make the required arrangements to cover the crop before rain, but officers claimed that they have put everything in place before the procurement season.

“All claims of officials are only on the paper as a short spell of rain has exposed the lack of preparedness. Neither they provided required tarpaulins to farmers to cover their paddy in various purchase centres, nor tried to quickly shift the bags lying in the open,” alleged Harjinder Singh, secretary of the BKU Ugrahan of Lehra block.

Talking to The Tribune, some farmers from Moonak also levelled similar allegations and demanded action against the erring officials. Many farmers also alleged that they had repeatedly asked them to make the arrangements to cover paddy, but they did not take any action.

“An official told farmers that the stock of the government was also getting drenched and there was no need for farmers to worry. But how officials could be so lethargic in protecting the government stock. If its happening in the home district of CM Bhagwant Mann, then what would be happening in other districts,” said Rinku Moonak, another leader of the BKU (Ugrahan).

According to official figures, various grain markets of Sangrur district have received 12,96,711 MT of paddy. The figure last year was 14,62,474 MT. Of the total arrival, Pungrain has purchased 5,20,365 MT, Markfed 2,98,497 MT, Punsup 2,28,705 MT, Warehouse 1,02,455 MT and the remaining was purchased by traders. Around 13,944 MT has been lying unsold while 1,91,032 MT is unlifted in various mandis.

Another farmer Gurdial Singh from Sangrur said there was an urgent need to change the attitude of officials.

Sangrur District Mandi Officer Jaspal Singh denied the allegations and said that they had made all arrangements and would take action quickly if he received any complaint.

