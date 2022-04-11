Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

Vijay Mohan
Chandigarh, April 11
Amidst a heatwave, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain over parts of northwestern India this week, which may bring in some relief to the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh that have remained totally dry in April so far.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance may bring in light to moderate scattered rainfall over the western Himalayan region during April 12-15 and isolated rain over parts of Punjab and Haryana on April 13. These states may also experience dust raising winds with speeds of 20-30 kmph on April 12 and 13.
For the period between April 1 to 11, Punjab is expected to receive 4.7 mm rain, while Haryana and Himachal Pradesh the normal rain is 2.8 mm and 23.3 mm, respectively. According to data compiled by the IMD, barring a trace in Himachal, the other two states received no rain. These states had received negligible rain in March also.
A bulletin issued by IMD today states that heatwave to severe heat wave conditions were observed over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Chandigarh, but the spatial extent and intensity of the heat wave is likely to reduce over north-west India from April 13.
Over the past few days, maximum temperatures in most parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi were in the vicinity of 41-44 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures were above normal by 6-10 degrees Celsius at most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, the bulletin observed.
While heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected to prevail over many parts of Haryana and some parts of Punjab over the next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted a gradual fall in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days.
The weather department has also advised farmers to go in for need-based irrigation in view of the prevailing dry weather, use of fertilisers and chemical sprays accordingly and harvest their marketable or ripening produce.
