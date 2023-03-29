 Rain fury: Fruit growers demand 3 times more compensation than wheat farmers : The Tribune India

Rain fury: Fruit growers demand 3 times more compensation than wheat farmers

DCs told to include orchards in special girdawari

Rain fury: Fruit growers demand 3 times more compensation than wheat farmers


Muktsar, March 28

As the government has announced compensation to farmers for the damage of their crops due the recent rains and hailstorm, horticulturists in the state have now raised the demand of three times more compensation than the wheat growers, stating that their expenses were higher.

The state government has announced Rs 15,000 per acre compensation to the farmers for the damage to 75-100 per cent of wheat crop.

Balwinder Singh Tikka, a kinnow grower from Abulkhurana village and a member of the Kissan Vikas Chamber, said, “I have given a suggestion to the state government for its upcoming agriculture policy to give three times more compensation to the kinnow growers in comparison to the wheat growers in case of any natural disaster. The government should also consider those kinnow growers, who practise intercropping, for providing compensation. Their wheat crop has been damaged, but in the revenue records their land is shown as an orchard. As a result, they hardly get any compensation.”

He added, “Currently, the fruit is in the making and its size is very small. The fruit trees were uprooted at some places. At other places, the fruit has dropped due to hailstorm. The farmers should be given compensation.”

Deputy Director (Horticulture) Harmail Singh said, “The Chief Minister has announced compensation for the horticulturists too. Let’s see what comes in the special girdawari reports from the districts.”

The growers have suffered major losses in Muktsar and Fazilka. Muktsar District Revenue Officer Saroj Rani Aggarwal said, “In a high-level meeting held yesterday, the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) clarified to the DC that orchards too have to be covered under the special girdawari for compensation.” — TNS

Relief for intercropping

The government should also consider those kinnow growers, who practise intercropping. Their wheat crop has been damaged, but in the revenue records their land is shown as an orchard. As a result, they hardly get any compensation. — Balwinder Singh Tikka, kinnow grower

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Inderdeep Gosal fatally stabs man in Canada’s Vancouver; arrested as video goes viral

3
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

4
Jalandhar

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

6
Jalandhar

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

7
Nation

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

8
Nation

Major anti-breast cancer drug off patent: Government in Parliament; room for cheaper generics

9
Amritsar

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

10
Diaspora

Wrong to assume that fired H1B staffers have to leave country within 60 days, says US official

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Bhutan changes stance, says China party to Doklam dispute

Bhutan changes stance, says China party to Doklam dispute

Reneges on 2019 position against unilateral change to tri-ju...

18 pharma firms producing spurious drugs lose licence

18 pharma firms producing spurious drugs lose licence

Of 203 on radar, 70 in Himachal, 45 in Uttarakhand

Anti-national forces scrambling as India rises: PM

Anti-national forces scrambling as India rises: PM

Close to nabbing Amritpal, Punjab tells HC; illegally detained: Counsel

Close to nabbing Amritpal, Punjab tells HC; illegally detained: Counsel

Late-night chase in Hoshiarpur

Late-night chase in Hoshiarpur


Cities

View All

SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Underpasses, flyovers fix to traffic problem: Parl panel

Underpasses, flyovers fix to traffic problem: Parl panel

Mayor bars inaugurations sans nod, Oppn councillors miffed

New Chandigarh ‘NIV lab’ project shifted to Jammu

Rain forecast for two days

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Congress leaders, workers detained while trying to march near Red Fort against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

DU women’s college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s pic at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries