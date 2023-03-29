Rain fury: Fruit growers demand 3 times more compensation than wheat farmers

Muktsar, March 28

As the government has announced compensation to farmers for the damage of their crops due the recent rains and hailstorm, horticulturists in the state have now raised the demand of three times more compensation than the wheat growers, stating that their expenses were higher.

The state government has announced Rs 15,000 per acre compensation to the farmers for the damage to 75-100 per cent of wheat crop.

Balwinder Singh Tikka, a kinnow grower from Abulkhurana village and a member of the Kissan Vikas Chamber, said, “I have given a suggestion to the state government for its upcoming agriculture policy to give three times more compensation to the kinnow growers in comparison to the wheat growers in case of any natural disaster. The government should also consider those kinnow growers, who practise intercropping, for providing compensation. Their wheat crop has been damaged, but in the revenue records their land is shown as an orchard. As a result, they hardly get any compensation.”

He added, “Currently, the fruit is in the making and its size is very small. The fruit trees were uprooted at some places. At other places, the fruit has dropped due to hailstorm. The farmers should be given compensation.”

Deputy Director (Horticulture) Harmail Singh said, “The Chief Minister has announced compensation for the horticulturists too. Let’s see what comes in the special girdawari reports from the districts.”

The growers have suffered major losses in Muktsar and Fazilka. Muktsar District Revenue Officer Saroj Rani Aggarwal said, “In a high-level meeting held yesterday, the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) clarified to the DC that orchards too have to be covered under the special girdawari for compensation.” — TNS