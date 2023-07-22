Rain fury: Kartarpur corridor to open on July 25

Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur), July 23
The opening of Kartarpur corridor has been postponed by two more days following the threat of floods from the Ravi.
The corridor will reopen on July 25.
A decision to postpone the reopening of the corridor was taken jointly by Gurdaspur administration, NHAI, BSF and LPAI officials after holding a meeting near zero-line in Dera Baba Nanak.
Last Wednesday, water was at dangerous levels following which the Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal had ordered the closure of the corridor for a day. About 25 pilgrims had reached Dera Baba Nanak. However, they were told to put their plans on hold.
They were given the option of either viewing the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara either through binoculars installed near the corridor or by standing atop the bridge which forms part of the corridor.
