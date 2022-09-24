Rain gives Sangrur paddy growers jitters

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 23

With the rain lashing many areas in the regions, farmers fear that the untimely showers accompanied by strong winds will cause heavy losses. At many places, winds have flattened the crop while at other locations, fields have become waterlogged.

“If rain continues for a few more days, it will damage the ripened paddy. We can only pray to God as the weather department has forecast more showers,” said Sulakhan Singh, a farmer from Gurdaspura village of Sangrur.

Govt help sought If rain continues for a few more days, farmers who are already under debt will face more losses. The government must help them. — Jasminder Singh, farmer

Showing their flattened crops, some other farmers said with three crop failures in the past three years, the latest losses would create financial problems for their families. They claimed they had not received any aid from the state government for the crop failures due to various reasons.

“Last week, I was hopeful of repaying all my loans this season as the crop looked good. After the rain for the past two days, I have turned pessimistic. I am doubtful whether I will be able to recover my input cost if rain continues for some more days,” said Nachatar Singh, another farmer of the area.

