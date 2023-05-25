Rain in Punjab, Haryana brings down temperatures

PTI

Chandigarh, May 25

Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana overnight, leading to a dip in the temperature.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Ambala, Narnaul, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Panchkula among other places, received rain on Wednesday night.

The two states and Chandigarh had also received rain in the early hours of Wednesday.

