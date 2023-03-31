Rain in several parts of Punjab, Haryana leads to drop in temperatures

PTI

Chandigarh, March 31

Rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, leading to a drop in the temperature.

The Meteorological Department here said Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Rupnagar and Mohali among other places in Punjab received showers while Ambala, Hisar, Panchkula, Karnal and Narnaul were among the places in Haryana that received rain.

Chandigarh also received heavy rain.

The fresh spell of rain has come at a time when the wheat crop is almost ready for harvesting with growers fearing that it would cause adverse impact on the yield of the crop.

Earlier this month too, rain accompanied by hail and high-velocity winds had lashed several parts of the two neighbouring states.

The respective state governments have already ordered special 'girdwari' (field inspection) for the assessment of crop loss.