Rain in several parts of Punjab, Haryana leads to drop in temperatures

Chandigarh, March 31
Rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, leading to a drop in the temperature.
The Meteorological Department here said Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Rupnagar and Mohali among other places in Punjab received showers while Ambala, Hisar, Panchkula, Karnal and Narnaul were among the places in Haryana that received rain.
Chandigarh also received heavy rain.
The fresh spell of rain has come at a time when the wheat crop is almost ready for harvesting with growers fearing that it would cause adverse impact on the yield of the crop.
Earlier this month too, rain accompanied by hail and high-velocity winds had lashed several parts of the two neighbouring states.
The respective state governments have already ordered special 'girdwari' (field inspection) for the assessment of crop loss.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...