Rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh, May 24
Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana in the early hours of Wednesday leading to a slight dip in the temperatures.
According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Barnala, Mohali, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar, among other places, received a decent pour.
Rains caused a fall in the temperature, which had been hovering above normal limits for the past several days.
