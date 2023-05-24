Rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, May 24

Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana in the early hours of Wednesday leading to a slight dip in the temperatures.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Barnala, Mohali, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar, among other places, received a decent pour.

Rains caused a fall in the temperature, which had been hovering above normal limits for the past several days.