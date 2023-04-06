Rain leaves apiculturists worried

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 5

The recent spell of rain accompanied by gusty winds has left state apiculturists worried. The inclement weather conditions that were prevalent in the state may affect the honey production this season, which is expected go down by nearly 80 per cent.

Rainfall and winds have led to falling of the flowers, which are the major source of nectar for honeybees. Punjab produces 15,000-20,000 tonnes of honey annually, but this season production will be only 20 to 30 per cent. Apiculturists are demanding compensation from the government on lines given to farmers.

Honey production HIT Apiculture has suffered due to heavy rainfall and winds in the last few days. Mustard honey is good in quality but people have a misconception as it gets crystallised early. The flora honey production will be less due to harsh weather conditions. —Dr Jaspal Singh, Principal entomologist, PAU

Rajpura-based Simranjeet Singh, a member of Progressive Beekeeping Association, said, “Untimely rain has wreaked havoc on beekeepers. Rain and winds damaged flowers. We have incurred huge losses. Mostly small and marginal farmers are engaged in beekeeping. Apiculturists should also be given compensation by the government.”

He said, “Since government is promoting agriculture allied occupations so it should also take care of them in case of any adversity.”

Hartej Singh, who has his bee farm in Patiala, said, “Domestic customer does not prefer honey produced from mustard flowers. There is only demand of flora honey of which there has been almost no production due to inclement weather.” He said, “Mustard honey price has also dropped. With no production of flora honey, apiculturists are worried from where they will feed honeybees as there has been no income this season.”

Jalandhar-based Maninder Singh said, “There has been no production of honey from January till now. On normal days, I am able to gather 10 kg of honey from a bee box but seeing the conditions this year, the harvest will remain as low as 2 kg.”