Rain pain for cotton growers, blessing for paddy farmers

Tribune Reporters

Abohar/Muktsar, June 26

A breach in the Ramsara minor (sub canal) last night lead to flooding in the area. Cotton crop in about 50 acres between Bhagu and Wahabwala village was inundated.

Farmers Gurpreet Singh and Kuldeep Singh said the breach occurred as the canal was overflowing due to heavy rain that lashed the region late last night. Rakesh, an employee of the Canal Department, said a JCB machine had been arranged to plug the breach.

He said farmers had extended their cooperation in clearing out the fields.

Meanwhile in Muktsar, rain accompanied by speedy winds last night brought relief for paddy growers in the district. The paddy sowing season is underway and the temperature had been hovering around 42°C for the past few days.

The rain, however, caused some losses to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the Irrigation Department. For instance, the power supply could be restored in Gidderbaha town only after around 15 hours today.

Meanwhile, rain also caused breach in two minors in the district. The breach in Khara minor inundated around 50 acres at Warring village. Similarly, a breach occurred in Sakkanwali minor. Farmers claimed the administration failed to timely clean the water channels.

Till the filing of this report, some low-lying areas were waterlogged in Muktsar town. Luckily, no major loss was reported from anywhere in the district. Sources in the PSPCL said they had received a large number of complaints related to electricity supply in Malout subdivision.

During the day, Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Muktsar, held a meeting with officials of various departments to review the preparedness to tackle waterlogging.

He directed the officials of the drainage wing of the Irrigation Department to clean the drains by July 10. He also directed all block development and panchayats officers (BDPOs) to get cleaned village ponds and keep water lifting motors ready to deal with any situation.

Officials of the sewerage board were told to continue the work of cleaning manholes in municipal areas.

Man dies due to roof collapse in Bathinda