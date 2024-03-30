Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Chandigarh, March 30
Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several parts of Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana on Saturday morning, thus providing some relief from sudden heat.
In Muktsar, rain and hailstorm on Friday late night wreaked havoc as it flattened the wheat crop in most parts of the district.
Also, farmers are a harried lot as rainfall and high-velocity winds caused lodging in wheat crops in Ludhiana district.
Last week, the weather department had extended its forecast of rain in some areas of Punjab till March 29.
A western disturbance as a trough is prevailing in the middle tropospheric westerlies over central Pakistan, which has been attributed as the cause for rain and snow along with gusty winds over some areas of north-west India earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday registered a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity levels were recorded at 64 per cent at 8:30 am.
The weatherman has forecast a thunderstorm with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the “moderate” category with a reading of 181 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...