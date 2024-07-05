Rains arrive, Punjab Chief Secretary tells DCs to stay alert

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Chief Secretary Anurag Verma today held an online meeting with all DCs and directed them to remain on their toes during the monsoon, so that the public did not face any inconvenience.

Principal Secretary, Water Resources, Krishan Kumar, said as of now, the level of the Bhakra Dam was 1,590 ft, which was 8 feet lower than the level last year. Similarly, the Pong Dam was 30 ft lower and Ranjit Sagar Dam was 34 ft lower than the water level last year.

Verma stated that this year, flood protection works amounting to Rs 252 crore were being done. Verma directed the DCs to again visit the vulnerable spots in their districts and ensure that the flood protection works had been satisfactorily completed there.

He directed the DCs to remain in touch with people in villages near the vulnerable points during the season.

He told them to recheck whether the cleaning of the sewerage system had been done in cities.

Principal Secretary, Water Resources, said about 8.5 lakh EC bags had been procured and made available close to the vulnerable points in the various districts. DCs said they were ready with the evacuation plans to be executed in case of emergency. Flood control rooms had been established. Shelters had been identified.

