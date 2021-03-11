'Raise upper age for Punjab police job'

Chandigarh: Youngsters have urged CM Bhagwant Mann to increase the age limit for recruitment of DSPs in the Police Department. A memorandum submitted to the CM said former CM Capt Amarinder had promised in 2021 to raise the upper age to 32 years from 28, but no notification was issued.
