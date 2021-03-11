Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 20

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday came out in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“With due respect for the verdict of the Hon Supreme Court, I stand by my senior colleague @sherryontopp ji and his family at this difficult hour,” Warring wrote on Twitter.

A few Congress leaders and supporters had turned up at Sidhu’s residence early in the morning.

Navjot Singh Sidhu--who has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road-rage case—was to surrender on Friday. He, however, sought more time from the court on medical grounds.

Patiala District Congress Committee president Narinder Pal Lali, in a message to party supporters on Thursday night, had said that Sidhu would reach the court at 10.30 am. He had urged the party supporters to reach the court complex around 9.30 am.

