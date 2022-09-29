Raja Warring raises issue of illegal mining in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today raised the issue of illegal sand mining in Punjab despite a ban on it.

Addressing a joint press conference with senior party leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the PCC president claimed that in order to legitimise illegal sand mining, the government had claimed availability of “pending” stocks at various pits across the state.

Warring said the government estimates had shown sand worth about Rs 40 crore lying near the pits. Actually, there were no pending stocks, he claimed, adding that the story was “concocted” to flout the rules as fresh sand extraction was still going on illegally.