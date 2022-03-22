Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja was quick to catch Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal off guard.

As soon as Bhagwant Mann announced a holiday in Punjab on March 23, the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Congress leader pinned both Aam Aadmi Party’s tallest leaders by tweeting: “Dear @BhagwantMann ji Half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge … Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji’s Birthday is on 27 September or 28th, as you said ? Who is correct ? You or @ArvindKejriwalJi ?”

Raja Warring, also, had tagged a snapshot of an old tweet from Arvind Kejriwal 2016 post, where he had wrongly mentioned the date of birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh on September 27, while the correct day is September 28.