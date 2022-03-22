Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

Chandigarh, March 22
Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja was quick to catch Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal off guard.
As soon as Bhagwant Mann announced a holiday in Punjab on March 23, the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Congress leader pinned both Aam Aadmi Party’s tallest leaders by tweeting: “Dear @BhagwantMann ji Half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge … Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji’s Birthday is on 27 September or 28th, as you said ? Who is correct ? You or @ArvindKejriwalJi ?”
Raja Warring, also, had tagged a snapshot of an old tweet from Arvind Kejriwal 2016 post, where he had wrongly mentioned the date of birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh on September 27, while the correct day is September 28.
Dear @BhagwantMann ji Half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge … Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji’s Birthday is on 27 September or 28th, as you said ? Who is correct ? You or @ArvindKejriwal Ji ? pic.twitter.com/hYX23AXwD5— Amarinder Singh Raja (@RajaBrar_INC) March 22, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'
The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...
CUET exams: Common entrance test in July for UG admissions in central varsities
Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing o...
In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health
Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore
After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days
Tuesday’s interaction was part of the series of meetings tha...
Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23
Discussion on Governor’s address postponed till next session