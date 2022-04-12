Punjab opposition targets Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal 'interference'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has targeted CM Bhagwant Mann over the Centre’s interfering in the state law and order in context of the Punjab governor’s visits to border areas.

Pointing out that since the CM was meeting the President, he should take up the issue with him. This is an exclusive state subject and it is the CM who should be touring border districts, he said.

Warring also took a dig at the CM over Arvind Kejriwal summoning the Punjab officials to Delhi, saying it had set a wrong precedent.

चलने दो आंधियाँ हकीकत की, न जाने कौन से झोंके से बहरूपियों के मुखौटे उड़ जाएं

Punjabs IAS officers summoned by @ArvindKejriwal in CM @BhagwantMann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 12, 2022

