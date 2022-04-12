Chandigarh, April 12
PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has targeted CM Bhagwant Mann over the Centre’s interfering in the state law and order in context of the Punjab governor’s visits to border areas.
Pointing out that since the CM was meeting the President, he should take up the issue with him. This is an exclusive state subject and it is the CM who should be touring border districts, he said.
Warring also took a dig at the CM over Arvind Kejriwal summoning the Punjab officials to Delhi, saying it had set a wrong precedent.
चलने दो आंधियाँ हकीकत की, न जाने कौन से झोंके से बहरूपियों के मुखौटे उड़ जाएं— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 12, 2022
Punjabs IAS officers summoned by @ArvindKejriwal in CM @BhagwantMann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify
In a tweet, Navjot Sidhu said, “Punjabs IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in CM Bhagwant Mann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar
The fourth 2+2, the first under the Biden administration, wa...
Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage
Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...
Chandigarh commuters face hardships as app-based cabs, autos remain off road against rise in fuel prices
Cab-Auto Sanyukt Morcha call for ‘chakka jam’ in tricity
Punjab opposition targets Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal 'interference'
Warring takes a dig at the CM over Arvind Kejriwal summoning...
Digvijaya inciting ‘communal frenzy’ and ‘conspiring to push the state into riots’: Chouhan
Photograph of youth trying to hoist saffron flag on religiou...