Raja Warring writes to DGP over rising radical activities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday wrote to the Director General of Police expressing concern over the rising activities of radical elements like Amritpal Singh.

He said he and his party did not have a problem with anyone preaching their religion, but instigating people to violence is unacceptable.

“There is growing concern among people across the state over what he (Amritpal) says and what he does,” he wrote in the letter, adding that the way the function at Rode village in Moga district on September 29 was conducted had also added to the concern and confusion among people.”

He said the speeches delivered on the occasion were certainly far from what they should be at a religious function. “The language and the tone of the speeches made by Amritpal and those accompanying him was not exclusively religious.”

“He must clarify what he means by certain statements. Such statements have the potential of misguiding the youth with impressionable minds. And in the current age of social media, the risk is much greater,” Warring said.

“I hope Punjab Police are already seized of the matter. As a responsible Punjabi and a concerned citizen of the country, I request you to keep a strict vigil and watch about his activities lest the situation should spiral out of control,” he cautioned.

The PCC president said it must be verified as to what the purpose of the organisation, ‘Waris Punjab De’, is and how come Amritpal suddenly landed here as he was well-settled in Dubai.

“Punjab cannot afford yet another era of violence and bloodshed,” he said.