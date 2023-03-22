Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters

Chandigarh, March 22
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has written a letter to the Punjab DGP flagging the growing concern regarding a large number of youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters.
He said while the Punjab Congress doesn’t support any leniency towards anti-national elements, a soft approach is needed to rehabilitate these misguided youths.
