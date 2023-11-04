Rajasthan BJP leader apologises over 'gurdwara' remark

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

A day after the Akal Takht and the SGPC condemned the “anti-Sikh statement” during a political rally of the BJP at Tijara in Rajasthan, the BJP leader concerned, Sandeep Dayma, publicly apologised for his “slip of tongue”.

“I don’t know how I could use such derogatory words about the Sikh community, which had safeguarded the Sanatan Dharma. With folded hands, I seek forgiveness from the entire Sikh community,” he said. However, in his clarification, the BJP leader said: “I wanted to say Masjid-Madarsa, but somehow said Gurdwara.”

#Akal Takht #BJP #Rajasthan #SGPC #Sikhs