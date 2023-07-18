Rajasthan refuses to accept more floodwater from state

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, July 17
For decades, Haryana and Rajasthan have been demanding their share of the river waters from Punjab. However, today, when it came to the brink, Rajasthan refused to accept the full flow of water through the Rajasthan feeder, while Haryana is allegedly creating hurdles in the plugging of a breach in the Ghaggar near a village in Fatehabad.
Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that Rajasthan is willing to take just 1,500 cusecs of water through the Rajasthan feeder against its capacity of 18,000 cusecs. With the dams filling up slowly, it is imperative for the water to be released in canals, but the neighbouring state refuses to accept more water.
Ready to take just 1,500 cusecs
- Rajasthan is willing to take just 1,500 cusecs of water through the Rajasthan feeder against its capacity of 18,000 cusecs
- With dams filling up, it is imperative for the water to be released in canals, but the neighbouring state refuses to accept more water
This has prompted the Punjab Government to shoot off a letter to the Rajasthan Government pointing out that the state is facing severe floods. This letter, sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Rajasthan, says that it is the utmost priority of Punjab that the dam levels are brought down in a controlled and planned manner.
“In this scenario, Rajasthan needs to draw the maximum share of water from the Rajasthan feeder canal, fulfilling its own long-standing demand for the supply of floodwaters to Rajasthan so that the excess water which is causing large-scale flooding in Punjab can be utlised. In case Rajasthan does not draw water from the Rajasthan feeder, there is no option with Punjab but to let the water to flow downstream to Pakistan,” says the letter.
It further states, “It is requested that the maximum water may be withdrawn from the Rajasthan feeder canal to avoid completely or at least limit the flow of the water into Pakistan”.
Similarly, in Haryana, where a breach in the Ghaggar was reported near Chandpur village in Fatehabad, a team of Punjab Government and Army personnel have not been allowed to plug the breach, even though a number of villages in both states are getting flooded.
“The breach falls within the territorial jurisdiction of Haryana. If it is plugged, villages in both Haryana and Punjab will be saved from floods. However, the District Magistrate, Fatehabad, has passed orders under Section 144 of the CrPC after which the district administration there is not allowing a team from Punjab to plug the breach,” says a letter shot off by the Punjab Water Resources Department to Haryana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers