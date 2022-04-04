Rajindra Hospital runs out of supplies

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, April 3

Government Rajindra Hospital, a tertiary healthcare institute of Punjab, has been found wanting in basic medicine and general medical supplies. Paracetamol, a common antipyretic drug, gloves and syringes — most of the time — are inadequate at the hospital. It is the poor patients, who generally come from different districts of Malwa and neighbouring state of Haryana, have to bear the brunt of the shortage. These patients have no other option but to buy medicine from private chemists outside the hospital.

Report on diagnostic machines sought Health Minister Vijay Singla has sought a report from all govt hospitals on availability of radio-diagnostic machines

The hospitals have been asked to send a status report of ultrasound, MRI and CT machines and their requirement

The Tribune, last week, highlighted the delay in radiodiagnosis test results at Rajindra Hospital because of availability of one machine

“A doctor handed me a list of medicines to purchase from outside the hospital. The Health Minister should visit the hospital as a decoy attendant to know the ground. Patients are not getting the proper treatment owing to the shortage of medicine at the hospital,” said Kulwinder Singh, an attendant of a patient.

A senior doctor, when confronted, said: “We are compelled to direct patients to purchase medicine from outside as we don’t have these at the hospital. Doctors should not be blamed for the administrative failure to procure the medicine.” Medical Superintendent Dr HS Rekhi could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, Director-Principal Dr Harjinder Singh said: “I have already apprised the Health and Medical Education Minister of the situation during his visit to the hospital this week. Soon, the hospital will get the regular supply of medicine and other items.”