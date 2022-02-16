Muktsar: Rajnath Singh vows to root out corruption in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 15

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today sang paeans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Muktsar town, seeking vote for the BJP-led alliance. He said Modi was a man with 56-inch chest, who could do the surgical strikes in Pakistan to avenge the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

Promises curbs on illegal mining Our government will end illegal mining, improve law and order and end the drug menace in the state. — Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

He stressed the NDA government had been running the country for the past about seven and a half years, but there was not even a single charge of corruption on any minister. “I urge you to bring the alliance to power to end corruption in the state. Congress leaders are entangled in corruption cases and infighting. The AAP has failed in Delhi on all fronts. Even the SAD, AAP and Congress are now promising to provide loans and other facilities to those who want to go abroad, but I assure you the BJP government will provide better opportunities to the youth so that they can stay and work here,” said Rajnath, addressing a rally in favour of party nominee from Muktsar Rajesh Pathela Gora.

In his 26-minute-long speech, Rajnath also tried to strike a chord with farmers and Sikhs, mentioning the great works done by Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh. He also highlighted the scrapping of Article 370 and construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In Faridkot, he slammed the Akalis, Congress and AAP for rampant corruption in the state. He accused the AAP of promoting liquor in Delhi, saying the party’s slogan of making Punjab drugs-free was a big lie. “It is only the BJP that will eradicate the menace of drugs in the state, as you have already tested the Congress and Akalis,” Rajnath said.

