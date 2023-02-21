Balwant Singh Rajoana: Nothing to do with Qaumi Insaaf Morcha

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 20

Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict on death row for the assassination of the then Punjab CM Beant Singh, today distanced himself from the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which is spearheading a protest for the release of “Bandi Singhs” in Mohali, and questioned the intention of the organisers.

During a visit to the government hospital here for treatment, Rajoana said he had nothing to do with the morcha and he “is and will always be an Akali”. He asked the morcha organisers to disclose their political affiliation and questioned as to why the morcha was not raking up the “wrongdoings” by political parties.

Earlier on February 8, several protesters demanding the release of Sikh prisoners clashed with the police on the Chandigarh-Mohali border when they were trying to head towards CM Bhagwant Mann’s official residence. Many policemen were injured in the clash. Besides many unidentified persons, seven activists associated with the morcha were booked.

