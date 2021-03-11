Balwant Singh Rajoana's foster sister reaches out to Simranjit Singh Mann

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

Kamaldeep Kaur, the foster sister of death row prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana, today paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. She is the SAD candidate for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection.

Accompanied by senior SAD leaders, she performed thanksgiving ‘ardas’ at the shrine. She said though she was novice in the politics, yet she aimed to facilitate the premature release of Rajoana and other Sikh prisoners languishing in jails despite completion of their sentence.

She reached out to SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, seeking help in the mission to secure the release of Sikh prisoners. Mann has already jumped in the fray for the bypoll.

Showing solidarity with her, SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha said that the issue of Sikh prisoners pertained to the whole Sikh community. “All should bury the political differences and cooperate in unison,” he said.

