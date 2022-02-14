Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Rajpura, February 13

Daily at 7 am, local MLA Hardyal Kamboj is ready to meet party workers at his residence, chalk out strategies and hold open discussions on the political developments. A typical day for him ends at 11 pm and this has been his routine for the past two months.

Kamboj, Congress candidate for Rajpura, has always been the political figure known for spending more time in his constituency than someplace else. Known for his humble approach towards work and availability to workers, Kamboj is now fighting anti-incumbency and a strong AAP wave in this town.

“Be it through Covid or the SYL issue, you have been there for the constituency and its people,” says an elderly voter as Kamboj halts in Rajpura en route to canvassing in Banur villages. He is getting an overwhelming response everywhere.

“This is mutual respect. I have worked tirelessly for 15 years to serve Rajpura. I have spent Rs 1,200 crore on development and another Rs 1,000 crore works will be completed in next two years,” said Kamboj, two-time Congress MLA. “Getting industrial units in Rajpura is another achievement that has ensured more jobs for the local youths.”

As his vehicle approaches a village, he gets off his Fortuner and straightway goes to a few elderly farmers playing cards under the sun. He talks to them about the pending issues. A few youngsters playing cricket in the nearby playground come to greet him and he warmly hugs them and asks them about the new school furniture that was supplied earlier this year.

As his three-vehicle cavalcade moves to other villages, Kamboj tries to get first-hand feedback on the elevation of Charanjit Channi as the next CM face. “The Channi government worked hard for 111 days with utmost sincerity. The Congress will uplift the weaker sections of the society once it forms the next government,” he tells the voters.

On his way back to his residence, the MLA’s son Nirbhai Singh Milty Kamboj, who is canvassing for his father in nearby villages, joins him and they share the day’s political developments. Kamboj is facing AAP’s Neena Mittal, SAD-BSP’s Charanjit Brar and BJP-PLC-SAD(S) nominee Jagdish Kumar Jagga.

#rajpura