Rakshak Padak for four Punjab Police personnel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

On the recommendations of the Punjab Government, the Governor on Wednesday announced the names of Punjab Police officials to be honoured with the Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak and the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty on Republic Day.

The Governor announced the names of four officials, SI Raman Kumar, SHO, Kotbhai, Muktsar, ASI Harpinder Singh, Head Constable Gurnam Singh and Head Constable Harinder Singh, for Rakshak Padak.

Similarly, 11 PPS officers, including AIG, Flying Squad Vigilance Bureau, Manmohan Singh, AIG, Excise and Taxation, Gurjot Singh Kaler, DSP, Vigilance Bureau, Slamudin, DSP, STF, Ludhiana Range, Ajay Kumar, and DSP, Garhshankar, Daljit Singh Khakh, have been selected for the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty. The remaining officials are Inspector Sarabjit Singh, Inspector Vivek Chander, Inspector Bhupinder Singh, SI Jujhar Singh, ASI Davinder Singh and ASI Bhag Singh.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav congratulated the awardees and thanked the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for recognizing their services. He said such recognitions played a significant role in encouraging the force to work with more dedication and devotion.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service

