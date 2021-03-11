Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves High Court

Chandigarh, April 21
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to Punjab and other respondents to dispense with his physical presence and production before a court in connection with a sacrilege-related matter.
Directions were also sought to permit his presence through video-conferencing.
Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan fixed the case for further hearing on April 25. The dera chief, through counsel senior counsel Vinod Ghai and advocate Kanika Ahuja, submitted that the direction was necessary “due to serious threat and apprehension to the life and well-being of the petitioner”. —
