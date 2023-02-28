Ramsara canal outlet level raised, farmers protest

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 27

The Ramsara canal, foundation stone of which was laid last month by a Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer Meet, has courted controversy due to alleged negligence of the Irrigation Department. Hundreds of farmers today gathered at Ramsara minor (sub canal) and expressed their anger. They raised slogans against the department and the state government. Farmers alleged that “moghas” (outlets) had been reconstructed much above the old level. This would deprive them of existing share of water for irrigation, they said.

While leading the protest, Jagjit Singh and Nirmal Singh, senior functionaries of the BKU (Ekta) Sidhupur said the 14-km long Ramsara canal was initially constructed in 1975 and was being reconstructed at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore now to provide water to about one and a half dozen villages.

The said, “But the ‘moghas” have been raised so high that water will not reach their fields properly. If the deficiency is not rectified soon, then farmers will have to launch a struggle.”

XEN Sukhjit Randhawa said the “moghas” were constructed according to approved design, whereas farmers insisted on providing these on the canal bed. He said if these were lowered, then it might not be possible to ensure availability of water at the tail-end. The XEN said he would talk to higher officials and if they give permission for redesigning, then work may be carried out accordingly.