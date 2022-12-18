Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhpal Khaira & Navtej Singh Cheema share dais in Phagwara

Jalandhar, December 17
Members of warring Congress factions from Kapurthala were seen sharing the stage after a long time at Phagwara as MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal was to take over as District Congress Committee chief of Kapurthala on Saturday.
Ex-minister and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh had been loggerheads with Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira and Sultanpur Lodhi ex-MLA Navtej Singh Cheema for a long time. Their fight had turned nastier ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls earlier this year. Rana's son Inder Partap Singh had contested against Congress' candidate Cheema in the Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly polls and won.
Today surprisingly they were all seated on a common stage flanking PCC chief Amrinder SIngh Raja Warring on either side.
