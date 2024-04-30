Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 29

Not getting ticket either for himself or for his son from Anandpur Sahib or Khadoor Sahib has reportedly spoiled the plans of Congress Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh to take a plunge into central politics.

Rana, who was Jalandhar MP and ex-Punjab minister, had been working on getting LS ticket from either of the two seats, but had lately started focussing on Anandpur Sahib. After sitting Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari got the ticket from Chandigarh, several new claimants within the Congress had emerged, including ex-minister Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjeet and his son and Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi Rana Inder Partap Singh. But former minister Vijay Inder Singla was finally declared the candidate by the party today.

On Sunday, Rana posted a tweet with pictures of halqa incharges of Anandpur Sahib. He tweeted, “Had a productive meeting with key figures from Lok Sabha constituency of Anandpur Sahib. We delved into election strategies and are determined to secure this seat for the Congress.”

