Rana Gurjeet Singh’s son files papers as Independent

Sultanpur Lodhi, February 1
Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh today filed his papers from the Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly segment as an Independent candidate. He had sought a Congress ticket but the party fielded sitting MLA Navtej Cheema.
Rana Inder Partap Singh (Ind) Sultanpur Lodhi
Assets Rs 67.95 cr
Immovable: Rs 2.90 cr
Movable: Rs 65.05 cr
Rana Gurjeet, his wife and former MLA Rana Rajbans Kaur accompanied their son in a procession to the Returning Officer’s office. Rana Gurjeet’s sister-in-law and former MLA Sukhjinder Rana filed papers as a covering candidate.
Addressing a rally organised at a marriage palace later, Rana Inder said: “I’m not a rebel candidate. I am standing up for people who have faced oppression due to false FIRs registered at the behest of local MLA Cheema.”
Rana Gurjeet backed his son, saying he had decided to contest after touring the constituency. “It’s not a rebellion,” he insisted, adding Rana Inder would back the Congress if he wins. —
