Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, six others booked for poll violence

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 4

Twelve days after alleged poll violence took place at Gatti Rahime Ke village in the district on February 20, the police have booked seven persons, including BJP’s Ferozepur Urban candidate Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and former party MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu. The others booked included Satnam Singh, Vanzar Singh, Mangat Ram, Sonu Singh, Surinder Singh, all BJP workers.

As per information, the police have registered a case under Sections 323 and 506, IPC, on the complaint lodged by Surjit Singh at the Sadar police station. It his compliant to the police, Surjit had claimed he was allegedly thrashed by BJP workers on the polling day.

Surjit claimed on the day of polling, he noticed Satnam, Vanzar, Mangat Ram, Sonu and Surinder allegedly distributing money to secure votes for the BJP candidate. “When I intervened, the accused threatened me of dire consequences. Later, the accused thrashed me, causing injuring. They also took away my mobile,” alleged Surjit in his statement.

The police had reportedly lodged a cross-case against Surjit on the basis of the statement given by Sodhi under Sections 342 and 506, IPC.

Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh, investigation officer, said during preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that no incident regarding snatching of mobile phone took place.

Sodhi has already been booked in two cases of poll violation at the Cantonment police station. Sodhi was booked under Sections 188 IPC and 171-F of the IPC for entering a poll booth with security guards when polling was underway.

In another case, he was booked for reportedly campaigning at his supporter’s residence at Attari Village in the district on the eve of polling.

